The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend marks the biggest blow to the terrorist group since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011.
At the same time, it highlights the extent to which members of the jihadi organization seem to once again be operating freely in the Taliban-ruled country following the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition troops last August.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.