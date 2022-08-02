  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room balcony of the White House in Washington on Monday. A U.S. counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan over the weekend killed the leader of al-Qaida, Ayman Al-Zawahri, Biden announced. | BLOOMBERG
President Joe Biden said a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed the leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahri, calling him a longtime terrorist commander who helped plan the 9/11 attacks.

“No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,” Biden said in remarks Monday evening at the White House.

