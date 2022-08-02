  • Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a still image taken from a video released on September 12, 2011. | REUTERS
    Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a still image taken from a video released on September 12, 2011. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

DUBAI – Ayman al-Zawahri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaida leader after years as its main organizer and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West.

Al-Zawahri, 71, was killed in a U.S. drone strike, U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday evening. U.S. officials said the attack took place Sunday in the Afghan capital Kabul.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,