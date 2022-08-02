South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s plan to reduce the school entry age a year to 5 has sparked protests from teachers and parents, adding to the woes of his government as it struggles to find support after nearly three months in power.
About three dozen civic groups staged a protest Monday outside the presidential office against what critics contend is a hastily conceived move that could be detrimental to the development of young children and would step up competition in an already overheated education sector.
