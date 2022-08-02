  • Suspected North Korean thieves are plagiarizing resumes and pretending to be from other countries as part of a wider effort to raise money for the government in Pyongyang, according to interviews with cybersecurity experts. | BLOOMBERG
Suspected North Korean thieves are plagiarizing resumes and pretending to be from other countries as part of a wider effort to raise money for the government in Pyongyang, according to interviews with cybersecurity experts and data provided to Bloomberg News.

The fraudsters are plundering job listings on LinkedIn and Indeed, and incorporating details they find on legitimate profiles into their own resumes in order to try getting hired at U.S. cryptocurrency firms, according to security researchers at Mandiant Inc.

