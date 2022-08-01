  • A firefighter works to douse a fire in a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. | STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN MYKOLAIV REGION / VIA REUTERS
KYIV – Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike on Russia’s Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol was launched from within the city in a “terrorist attack,” a Russian lawmaker said.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Gov. Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

