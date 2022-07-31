  • Demonstrators in Kyiv call for international action Saturday over deaths at the Russian-controlled Olenivka prison camp. | LAURA BOUSHNAK / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Demonstrators in Kyiv call for international action Saturday over deaths at the Russian-controlled Olenivka prison camp. | LAURA BOUSHNAK / THE NEW YORK TIMES
As global outrage grew over an explosion that killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners held at a Russian detention camp, Ukrainian authorities called for an international investigation Saturday while marshaling evidence that they said would prove that Russia had orchestrated what they described as a “terrorist attack.”

Since the explosion late Thursday at Correctional Colony No. 120, a prison camp in the Russian-occupied eastern region of Donetsk, the warring parties have presented diametrically opposed accounts of what happened, further embittering a war now entering its sixth month.

