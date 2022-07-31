U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit at least four Asian countries in her trip to the region, according to a statement from her office that skipped any mention of a stopover in Taiwan.
Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, according to a statement on Sunday. The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.
