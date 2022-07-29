  • A workman at the liquefied natural gas plant and oil export terminal in Sakhalin, Russia. Operators of the Sakhalin-2 project have informed their buyers of a new requirement to make payments through a Russian bank. | CHARLES PERTWEE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Russia is asking customers of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant in the country’s far east to make payments through a Russian bank, as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to create a new company for the project.

Project operator Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. has informed LNG buyers of required changes to their agreements, such as the name of the entity and its location, as well as a move to a Russian bank, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The terms of the contracts — the currency, volumes, prices and delivery locations — will remain intact, they said.

