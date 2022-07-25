Japan’s output gap of about ¥20 trillion ($145 billion) should be borne in mind in discussions about a second extra budget expected to start in the fall, a former economy minister said.
“In the parliamentary session starting from the fall, I would like to think about large-scale economic stimulus and an extra budget,” said Yasutoshi Nishimura, who now serves on a ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel on economic growth. He added that some of the funds could be spent on the government’s plans for digitalization and “green transformation.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.