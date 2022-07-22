Starting next week, people residing in Japan who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination will be able to print out their vaccine passports at certain convenience stores and supermarkets with their My Number cards.
The system implemented by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will be launched on Tuesday at 1,187 convenience stores and supermarkets, most of them in Hokkaido, that had signed up to offer the service by July 14. The service will be gradually expanded across the country starting next month.
