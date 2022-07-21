  • The Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta. The historically volatile Indonesian rupiah is only down around 5% versus the dollar for the year, although it saw its largest monthly fall of 2.2% in June. | BLOOMBERG
    The Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta. The historically volatile Indonesian rupiah is only down around 5% versus the dollar for the year, although it saw its largest monthly fall of 2.2% in June. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

SINGAPORE – Having bucked a global dash to tighten monetary policy for a year, Asian central banks now find themselves scrambling to catch up in order to tackle rising inflation and defend weakening currencies.

Market analysts suspect Indonesia, the last remaining dove in emerging Asia, may be the next to move by pushing interest rates higher on Thursday, as policymakers rush to convince investors they are tackling rising prices.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,