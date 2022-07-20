  • A health ministry panel discusses whether to approve the use of Shionogi & Co.'s oral COVID-19 drug, in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    A health ministry panel discusses whether to approve the use of Shionogi & Co.'s oral COVID-19 drug, in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A health ministry panel on Wednesday postponed a decision on whether to approve Shionogi’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, concluding that it needs more data to make a judgment on its efficacy and safety.

The panel will “continue to deliberate” before a decision on the drug’s fate is made, panel chair Shigeru Ota said at the end of a two-hour meeting, which about 40 experts attended.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,