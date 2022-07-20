A health ministry panel on Wednesday postponed a decision on whether to approve Shionogi’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, concluding that it needs more data to make a judgment on its efficacy and safety.
The panel will “continue to deliberate” before a decision on the drug’s fate is made, panel chair Shigeru Ota said at the end of a two-hour meeting, which about 40 experts attended.
