  • David Martell, CEO of British electric vehicle home charger maker EVIOS, plugs in a car at the company’s headquarters in Bedford, U.K., in May. | REUTERS
    David Martell, CEO of British electric vehicle home charger maker EVIOS, plugs in a car at the company’s headquarters in Bedford, U.K., in May. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BEDFORD, England – With electric vehicles (EVs) catching on, the scramble for market share among startups selling home chargers is heating up and is likely to feed further dealmaking in the sector as tens of millions of units are installed globally over the next decade.

According to a Reuters analysis, more than 100 companies in Europe offer home EV chargers and there are more than 50 such companies in the United States. Many also sell public EV chargers.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,