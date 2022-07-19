  • The name of the 2025 Osaka Expo's official mascot, Myaku-Myaku, is announced during an event in the city of Osaka on Monday evening. | KYODO
The unusual red and blue mascot for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka has been named Myaku-Myaku, reflecting hopes that technology and knowledge will be passed down to future generations continuously, or myakumyaku in Japanese.

On Monday, which marked 1,000 days until the start of the event, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said it had chosen the name from more than 33,000 candidates solicited from the public, on the basis that it will “bring the character to life.”

