  • The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River discharges water following heavy rainfall in Yichang, China, in July 2020. This year, southern China's flood season began two weeks earlier than normal, and average rainfall hit levels not seen since 1961. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River discharges water following heavy rainfall in Yichang, China, in July 2020. This year, southern China's flood season began two weeks earlier than normal, and average rainfall hit levels not seen since 1961. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

A surge in hydropower output in China this year, boosted by record-breaking rainfall, is helping the world’s biggest polluter meet green targets as well as cut liquefied natural gas imports (LNG) amid tight global supplies.

Global coal and LNG prices have hit record highs this year, fanning inflation, as Western sanctions on Russia disrupted supplies from one of the world’s top energy exporters.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,