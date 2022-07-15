  • AI Medical Service, a Tokyo startup specializing in endoscopy, won funding from SoftBank Group in April and is taking steps for a possible initial public offering. | BLOOMBERG
SoftBank Group-backed AI Medical Service Inc., which specializes in endoscopy analysis, is taking steps for a possible initial public offering in Tokyo as early as next year.

The Japanese startup, which develops software to scan endoscopy images and identify potential cancers, has selected a lead manager for the IPO and is in talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tomohiro Tada said in an interview.

