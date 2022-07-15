SoftBank Group-backed AI Medical Service Inc., which specializes in endoscopy analysis, is taking steps for a possible initial public offering in Tokyo as early as next year.
The Japanese startup, which develops software to scan endoscopy images and identify potential cancers, has selected a lead manager for the IPO and is in talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tomohiro Tada said in an interview.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.