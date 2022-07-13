  • Plaintiffs of a lawsuit over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster head to the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday. | KYODO
In a first, the Tokyo District Court handed down a ruling Wednesday acknowledging former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. were financially liable for the 2011 nuclear disaster at the firm’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

The court ordered four former Tepco executives, including ex-Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and former President Masataka Shimizu, to pay a total of ¥13 trillion in damages to the company for failing to prevent the crisis at the nuclear plant.

