In a first, the Tokyo District Court handed down a ruling Wednesday acknowledging former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. were financially liable for the 2011 nuclear disaster at the firm’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.
The court ordered four former Tepco executives, including ex-Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and former President Masataka Shimizu, to pay a total of ¥13 trillion in damages to the company for failing to prevent the crisis at the nuclear plant.
