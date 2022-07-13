  • A man gets tested for COVID-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday following an outbreak. | REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made use of his authoritarian power in China to impose the world’s strictest controls against COVID-19. But there’s one pandemic measure he hasn’t pushed: vaccines.

China’s first attempt at a vaccine mandate was abruptly scrapped last week within days of it being announced by municipal officials in Beijing. The plan to stop people entering public venues without proof of vaccination sparked an outcry online, with Chinese social media users calling it an illegal cap on their freedoms and questioning how effective the vaccines are against immune-evasive variants.

