  • Police line a street in the city of Kyoto on Saturday as part of stepped-up security measures for campaigning for the Upper House election in the wake of the shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | KYODO
The deadly shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech in the city of Nara has raised important questions about the level of protection being provided to high-profile individuals in Japan.

Abe’s broad daylight assassination Friday — two days ahead of an Upper House election — prompted a noticeable beefing up of security for candidates on Saturday, the final day of campaigning.

