    People offer prayers Saturday at a makeshift memorial near the site where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the city of Nara a day earlier. | KYODO

Tokyo/Nara/Kashihara, Nara – Japan on Saturday mourned the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the man who fatally shot him told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group that he believed caused his mother to make big donations.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has also admitted that he had intended to kill Abe, believing he had promoted the group in Japan, investigative sources said. The suspect had repeatedly visited locations where Abe had delivered campaign speeches ahead of Sunday's Upper House election.

