Tokyo/Nara/Kashihara, Nara – Japan on Saturday mourned the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the man who fatally shot him told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group that he believed caused his mother to make big donations.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has also admitted that he had intended to kill Abe, believing he had promoted the group in Japan, investigative sources said. The suspect had repeatedly visited locations where Abe had delivered campaign speeches ahead of Sunday's Upper House election.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.