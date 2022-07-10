  • Tetsuya Yamagami leaves a police station in the city of Nara on Sunday. | KYODO
NARA – The man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told police he had also attempted to make a bomb, investigative sources said Sunday, as the nation continued to reel from the killing of the former leader.

Tetsuya Yamagami also said he “made multiple guns,” according to the sources. Authorities have searched his home in the western city of Nara, confiscating guns similar to the apparently homemade one found at the scene after Abe was shot Friday while delivering a stump speech on a street in the city.

