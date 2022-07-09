  • Elon Musk gestures speaks during a news conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas in February. | AFP-JIJI
    Elon Musk gestures speaks during a news conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas in February. | AFP-JIJI
Elon Musk said he’s terminating his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. and take it private, triggering a legal fight with the company.

Twitter has made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the social network, and hasn’t “complied with its contractual obligations” to provide information about how to assess how prevalent the bots are, Musk’s representatives said Friday in a letter to Twitter as part of a regulatory filing.

