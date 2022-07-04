  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) arrives with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (center) and its sports minister, Namal Rajapaksa, during his visit to Colombo in January. | REUTERS
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) arrives with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (center) and its sports minister, Namal Rajapaksa, during his visit to Colombo in January. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

London – From a $360 million project to expand Zambia’s international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka’s capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks underway in developing markets.

The second-largest economy and the biggest bilateral creditor in the world is a dominant lender to many smaller, riskier developing nations. But Beijing has kept a low profile, not only on lending conditions but also on how it renegotiates with borrowers in distress.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,