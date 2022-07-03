  • A residential tower hit by a Russian missile in the Serhiivka village of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, on Friday. The pace of Russia’s strikes on civilian targets, often with outdated and imprecise missiles, is picking up, as its forces run low on more sophisticated weapons. | LAETITIA VANCON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – An attack on a shopping mall Monday, killing 19 civilians. A missile strike on a sleepy resort town Friday, claiming the lives of at least 21 residents. Cluster bombs Saturday hit a residential block in an industrial hub, leaving four dead.

The pace of Russia’s strikes on civilian targets, often with outdated and imprecise missiles, is picking up, Ukrainian and Western officials as well as Russian analysts say, as its forces run low on more sophisticated weapons in their struggle to make progress in the fifth month of the conflict.

