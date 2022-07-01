KYIV – A Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa early on Friday killed at least 10 people, a regional official said, a day after Ukraine drove Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island.
Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time strike on a residential building, including three children.
