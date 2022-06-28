  • Rescuers pause to rest at a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, in the Poltava region of Ukraine on Monday. | REUTERS
    Rescuers pause to rest at a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, in the Poltava region of Ukraine on Monday. | REUTERS
KREMENCHUK, Ukraine – Firefighters and soldiers searched for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Tuesday after a Russian missile strike killed at least 16 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West.

Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base after Monday’s strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv.

