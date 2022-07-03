A international school building boom is underway in Japan, fueled by top-shelf names in education seeking to attract the children of wealthy Asian families, especially from China.
Famed British institutions Harrow, Rugby School and Malvern College are setting up campuses in the country, with more than 3,000 new student slots to be added over the next few years, the biggest expansion in international education in the country since 2018.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.