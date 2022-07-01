WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the powers of the nation’s top environmental regulator to curb carbon emissions will force the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to take more creative measures in order to reach its ambitious goals on combating climate change.
The conservative court’s 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency‘s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act anti-pollution law.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.