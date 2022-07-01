  • The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to limit the powers of the nation’s top environmental regulator to curb carbon emissions will force the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to take more creative measures in order to reach its ambitious goals on combating climate change. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the powers of the nation’s top environmental regulator to curb carbon emissions will force the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to take more creative measures in order to reach its ambitious goals on combating climate change.

The conservative court’s 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency‘s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act anti-pollution law.

