  • A foreign laborer drinks water at a construction site in the Omani capital Muscat amid scorching heat on June 21. | AFP-JIJI
Like millions of other migrant laborers in the Persian Gulf, one of the world’s hottest and driest regions, construction worker B. Sajay does not welcome summer.

“We work in very high temperatures, this is the nature of our work. And yes, we suffer from severe heat,” the Indian national said in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

