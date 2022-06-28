  • Kenichiro Yoshida presents the Sony Vision-S electric concept in Las Vegas in 2020. | BLOOMBERG
In early 2020, Sony Group Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — the tech industry’s main annual event — and announced a once-in-a-decade pivot: The Japanese electronics maker was joining the electric vehicle race.

As Yoshida wrapped up his 30-minute presentation, the lights on stage dimmed and a glowing grille emerged from the shadows. The CEO raised his hands as a sleek, Sony-branded car rolled onto the stage. Like mobile phones during the past decade, “the next mega-trend will be mobility,” Sony’s chief declared.

