    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who concurrently serves as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raises his fist from the top of an election campaign van in Kawasaki on Friday. | REUTERS
As the war in Ukraine and the post-pandemic return of consumer demand fuel resource shortages and global price spikes, trouble could be in store for Fumio Kishida as he seeks to build on a positive start to his time as prime minister with a convincing victory in the July 10 Upper House election.

Since the start of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a rapidly weakening yen combined with a precipitous rise in consumer prices are expected to add what some economists estimate to be an additional ¥60,000 ($458) to the average Japanese household’s annual expenses. There are now higher price tags on over 10,000 different products, while the nation’s currency tumbled on Wednesday to a 24-year low of ¥136.71 to the dollar.

