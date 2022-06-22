Some Bank of Japan board members were concerned that excessive currency volatility could disrupt corporate business plans, minutes of the bank’s April meeting showed, highlighting the challenge for policymakers from the yen’s sharp declines.
But many board members stressed the need to maintain the BOJ’s massive stimulus program to support a still-fragile economy, the minutes released on Wednesday showed, a sign they saw no need to tweak Japan’s ultra-low interest rates to stem the yen’s slide.
