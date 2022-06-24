  • Voters listen to speeches in Sendai on Wednesday as campaigns for the Upper House election began. | KYODO
    Voters listen to speeches in Sendai on Wednesday as campaigns for the Upper House election began. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Japan’s ruling parties are projected to secure a majority of the 125 seats up for grabs in the July 10 House of Councilors election, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday.

It also suggested that parties that are for revising the Constitution, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and some small opposition parties, would maintain the two-thirds majority in the 248-member Upper House needed to initiate any amendment.

