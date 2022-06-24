  • A screen shows a video featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
    A screen shows a video featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rumored visit to Hong Kong to mark the city’s 25th anniversary of Chinese rule has been cast into doubt, after top officials in the city were infected with COVID-19.

Two members of incoming Chief Executive John Lee’s Cabinet have tested positive for the virus, the government revealed in a Thursday statement. Lee and his government are due to be sworn in on July 1, at a ceremony that the Chinese leader was widely tipped to attend.

