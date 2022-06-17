  • Then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – He started the day with a prayer.

Vice President Mike Pence, preparing to withstand the final stage of a relentless campaign by President Donald Trump to force him to illegally try to overturn the results of the 2020 election, began Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by aides at his official residence at the Naval Observatory, asking God for guidance.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,