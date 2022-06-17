  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2017 | REUTERS
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2017 | REUTERS

  • Reuters

British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.

