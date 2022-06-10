  • Former U.S President Donald Trump on screen during the hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – A congressional hearing into the U.S. Capitol attack by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, presented testimony Thursday showing that close allies — even his daughter — rejected his false claims of election fraud.

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault also showed graphic footage of thousands of rioters attacking police and smashing their way into the Capitol, during the first of its six hearings intended to show that Trump tried to subvert the U.S. Constitution and unlawfully hold onto power.

