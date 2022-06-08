  • Tokyo has fallen to fifth on a list of the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats, with all Japanese cities falling due to the weakened yen. | BLOOMBERG
Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat for the second year in a row, according to a new study. New York and Geneva took second and third place in the rankings.

Higher prices and a stronger currency over the past year kept the Asian city at the top of the tree, according to ECA International, which carried out its research in March this year. London and Tokyo round out the top five.

