The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the main opposition party, submitted two no-confidence motions on Wednesday: one against Lower House speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda over allegations sexual harassment and a second against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration as a protest against his economic policies, which they say have failed to curb price hikes that are hurting consumers.
Opposition parties regularly submit no-confidence motions against the administration at the end of a regular parliamentary session — the current session is set to end on June 15 — but it is rare for one to be submitted against a Lower House speaker.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.