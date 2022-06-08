The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the main opposition party, submitted two no-confidence motions on Wednesday: one against Lower House speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda over allegations sexual harassment and a second against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration as a protest against his economic policies, which they say have failed to curb price hikes that are hurting consumers.

Opposition parties regularly submit no-confidence motions against the administration at the end of a regular parliamentary session — the current session is set to end on June 15 — but it is rare for one to be submitted against a Lower House speaker.