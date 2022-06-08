  • Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the main opposition party, submitted two no-confidence motions on Wednesday: one against Lower House speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda over allegations sexual harassment and a second against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration as a protest against his economic policies, which they say have failed to curb price hikes that are hurting consumers.

Opposition parties regularly submit no-confidence motions against the administration at the end of a regular parliamentary session — the current session is set to end on June 15 — but it is rare for one to be submitted against a Lower House speaker.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,