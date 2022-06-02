  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has prepared for her position for the past six years as shadow foreign minister, regularly accusing former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government of politicizing the country’s international relations. | AFP-JIJI
Penny Wong has already made history as both the first Asian-born and openly gay woman to become Australia’s top diplomat. Now she’s quickly confronting the nation’s most difficult geopolitical challenge in decades.

Within days of being sworn in on May 23, Wong — born to a Chinese Malaysian father — rushed to Fiji to counter a rare trip to nearby Pacific island countries by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He aimed to sign a sweeping regional deal to entrench Beijing’s influence after reaching a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that may allow naval ships to dock some 2,000 kilometers from Australia’s coast.

