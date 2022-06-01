  • Ukrainian artillerymen at an American-made Howitzer artillery piece in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in May. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States would send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions that would enable it to more precisely target Russian military assets inside its borders. | IVOR PRICKETT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian artillerymen at an American-made Howitzer artillery piece in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in May. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States would send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions that would enable it to more precisely target Russian military assets inside its borders. | IVOR PRICKETT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

KYIV – Russian troops fought to take complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as the United States said it will provide Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington would provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so it can "more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield."

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,