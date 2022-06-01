KYIV – Russian troops fought to take complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as the United States said it will provide Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington would provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so it can "more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield."
