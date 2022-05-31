  • Japan's industrial output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month as wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers. | REUTERS
    Japan's industrial output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month as wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers. | REUTERS

  Reuters

Japan’s factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy.

Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as consumers stepped up spending after the government eased pandemic curbs, withstanding pressure from wider price rises that threaten to hurt demand.

