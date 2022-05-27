Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Friday that there have been cases in which Ukrainians who have fled to Japan were working in hostess clubs and other adult entertainment establishments, warning that such work is not allowed under their visa status.
“There have been cases in which evacuees (from Ukraine) have been reported to be working at certain types of establishments they are not allowed to” work at, Furukawa said after a Cabinet meeting.
