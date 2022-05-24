  • Michelle Bachelet in 2017. Bachelet said setting high expectations would lead to disappointment, addressing concerns raised mainly by Western diplomats over whether she would be granted unfettered access to Xinjiang on a trip to China this week. | BLOOMBERG
    Michelle Bachelet in 2017. Bachelet said setting high expectations would lead to disappointment, addressing concerns raised mainly by Western diplomats over whether she would be granted unfettered access to Xinjiang on a trip to China this week. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The United Nations’ human rights chief told diplomats her trip to Xinjiang this week wouldn’t be an “investigation,” in an apparent attempt to manage expectations of her landmark visit to China.

Michelle Bachelet said her trip aimed to promote, protect and respect human rights, according two people who attended the Monday video call with some 100 participants, who were mostly Beijing-based diplomats. The people asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive issue.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,