The United Nations’ human rights chief told diplomats her trip to Xinjiang this week wouldn’t be an “investigation,” in an apparent attempt to manage expectations of her landmark visit to China.
Michelle Bachelet said her trip aimed to promote, protect and respect human rights, according two people who attended the Monday video call with some 100 participants, who were mostly Beijing-based diplomats. The people asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive issue.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.