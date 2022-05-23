SEOUL – South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, used a largely successful summit with U.S. President Joe Biden over the weekend to lay the foundation for his goal of enabling South Korea to play a more active role around the world.
Inaugurated on May 10, Yoon has said his main foreign policy goal will be to make South Korea a “global pivotal state” with a focus on promoting freedom, peace and prosperity based on its liberal democratic values and cooperation.
