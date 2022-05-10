New South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol used his inauguration speech Tuesday to advocate for his country playing a larger role in the system of liberal democracies, deploying language similar to that used by Washington when setting out its vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

“It is incumbent upon us to take on a greater role befitting our stature as a global leader,” Yoon, 61, said before an estimated crowd of 41,000 in Seoul that included foreign dignitaries such as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.