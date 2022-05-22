  • A boy looks at a destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicle during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv on Saturday. | REUTERS
    A boy looks at a destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicle during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

KYIV/OSLO – Ukraine ruled out a cease-fire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,