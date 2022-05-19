Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend this year’s IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore — a major international security forum — as the keynote speaker, The Japan Times has learned.

Sources familiar with the event confirmed his participation Thursday in the 19th iteration of the summit, marking the first time a Japanese prime minister will attend since Shinzo Abe’s appearance in 2014. The summit will be held from June 10 to 12.