The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been at pains over recent weeks to emphasize its commitment to the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 energy projects with Russia. Both multinational ventures invest in oil and gas imports produced in Russia’s Far East, with Japanese imports from Sakhalin-1 weighted more toward oil and Sakhalin-2 toward liquefied natural gas (LNG).

However, as other Group of Seven countries and private enterprises step up efforts to oppose Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, Japan’s involvement in the Sakhalin-1 project is now under particular scrutiny.